She left her home in Lairds Hill, Seafar, sometime after midnight on Saturday, 19 February 19 . She is believed to have gone towards the town centre and was seen around 2.44am in a lift at the shopping centre off Tryst Road.

Officers believe she then walked towards the Muirfield Community Centre near Brown Road and Fleming Road and was there around 2.55am.Karen is described as 5ft 1ins, of slim build, with long brown hair. She was wearing a purple parker-style jacket with a black fur-lined hood, a cream long sleeve t-shirt, black leggings, and black ankle boots. She also may be carrying a small pink handbag decorated with metal studs and with a chain strap.

Sergeant Greig McKail said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Karen’s welfare as this is completely out of character.

“She was wearing a distinctive purple jacket with a black fur-trimmed hood so we are asking anyone who might have private CCTV or doorbell-footage showing where Karen went after she was in the Fleming Road area to get in touch.“Likewise, anyone who was driving in the town centre and the areas where Karen has been seen and who might have dash-cam footage that could assist please let us know.”