Police to target more patrols at Glasgow city centre areas where young people gather

Police in Glasgow are to target additional patrols at city centre areas where young people gather, in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.

There have been reports of young gangs fighting each other at night in the city centre, leaving those working and living in the area concerned.

Chief Inspector Natalie Carr, area commander for Glasgow city centre, said the police has developed a plan to help stop incidents of anti-social behaviour incidents.

She also called on parents and guardians to make sure they know where their children are and who they are associating with.

She said: “We continue to work with partners, including Glasgow City Council, First Bus and British Transport Police, to address issues relating to anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

“We have developed a comprehensive policing plan which includes additional patrols, particularly in areas where groups of youths are known to gather.

“This is aimed at detecting offenders and deterring those involved as this kind of behaviour has an impact on businesses and the local community and it will not be tolerated.

“Another part of our multi-agency work is to positively influence the behaviour of young people and keep them safe and I would also encourage parents and guardians to ensure they know where their youngsters are, particularly at weekends, and who they are associating with.