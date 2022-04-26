Police have released a CCTV image of a man who they want to speak to, following an indecent exposure towards a lone woman near a Glasgow train station.

Police want to speak to this man.

The incident occurred near the Corkerhill train station, in the Mosspark area, around 4.20pm on Monday, February 14.

The man is described as being white, aged 25 to 30, around 6ft and of slim build. He was wearing a grey jumper, a black gilet, black trousers, black trainers and a green and white baseball cap. He was also carrying a grey and black camouflage Nike rucksack.

Police Constable Barry Walker said: "I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to him, depicted in the images to make contact with the Police.

