Police want to speak to this man.
The incident occurred near the Corkerhill train station, in the Mosspark area, around 4.20pm on Monday, February 14.
The man is described as being white, aged 25 to 30, around 6ft and of slim build. He was wearing a grey jumper, a black gilet, black trousers, black trainers and a green and white baseball cap. He was also carrying a grey and black camouflage Nike rucksack.
Police Constable Barry Walker said: "I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to him, depicted in the images to make contact with the Police.
“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 1407 of 14 February 2022. Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”