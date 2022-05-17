Police want to tackle alcohol-fuelled anti social conduct of youngsters with scheme that's been successful elsewhere

Police are continuing in their quest to establish a Community Alcohol Partnership in the North Motherwell and Forgewood areas and want locals to have their say on the matter by filling in an online survey.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 3:24 pm

CAPs are made up of partnerships between local authorities, police, schools, and grassroots groupsworking together to tackle alcohol-related harm to young people and improve the quality of life for residents.

The proposed CAP will work closely with local agencies to take a proactive approach to alcohol education, ensuring that young people are equipped to make the right decisions about issues including alcohol and anti-social behaviour.

Crucially, the CAP will also look at providing activities for local young people through youth services and local charities. If the partneship is successful it will be established elswhere in the town.

The survey can be found on /www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/6X36M7W or on the Lanarkshire Police Facebook page