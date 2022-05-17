Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CAPs are made up of partnerships between local authorities, police, schools, and grassroots groupsworking together to tackle alcohol-related harm to young people and improve the quality of life for residents.

The proposed CAP will work closely with local agencies to take a proactive approach to alcohol education, ensuring that young people are equipped to make the right decisions about issues including alcohol and anti-social behaviour.

Crucially, the CAP will also look at providing activities for local young people through youth services and local charities. If the partneship is successful it will be established elswhere in the town.