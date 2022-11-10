Police warn businesses in West End neighbourhood over shoplifters ahead of Christmas

Businesses in Glasgow’s West End are being warned of “opportunistic” thieves and shoplifters in the run up to Christmas.

Businesses in Hillhead have been warned.

Police Scotland are warning residents and business owners alike to be extra vigilant this festive season and watch out for opportunistic criminals with more people expected to consume alcohol .

The issue was raised at a recent Hillhead area partnership committee.

During the meeting, a Police Scotland spokeswoman, said: “As we approach the festive period there is going to be a likely increase in alcohol consumption, Christmas parties and extended use of the night-time economy.

“This will attract a similar amount of criminality and provides an opportunity for easy targets for opportunistic thieves and shoplifters who can use the increased numbers of people to cover their activities.

“To address this we adopt a bespoke festive policing plan, which has been devised and will see officers committed to patrolling the areas including licensed premises, dedicated hotspots and bookmaker premises.

“These patrols will provide reassurance, crime prevention and act as a deterrent to potential offenders.”

