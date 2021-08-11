Last week the Cumbernauld News revealed that Dumbarton FC’s Tweet had referred to Cumbernauld as a “hole” and when Cumbernauld man Professor Brian Howieson took exception to that. he was bombarded with abuse which remains ongoing.

Now the move has brought condemnation from MSP Jamie Hepburn about the club’s handling of the matter.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Whilst rivalry and humour has always been part of the experience of football it does seem unfortunate, and highly unusual, that an account operated by a club itself would engage in rhetoric of the type that Dumbarton Football Club did.

"It is particularly so given that the person who wrote the Tweet seems woefully ill-informed about Cumbernauld.

“They seem to have recognised their mistake by deleting the Tweet and I hope they now come forward and apologise for the offence they caused.”

His colleague Stuart McDonald MP said: ““Football fans enjoy winding each other up – but this tweet was unfunny, uninformed, and unwise from a senior club.”