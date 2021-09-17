Craigneuk drugs bust

A targeted operation where police were joined by partners at at Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and North Lanarkshire Council’s housing officers and anti-social behaviour team had put initially put the focus on two of the neighbourhood’s streets in particular earlier this month.

Lanarkshire Division, Operations Superintendent, Raymond Higgins confirmed “As a result of this activity a number of properties on Meadowhead Rd were visited where warnings were issued to tenants regarding unacceptable behaviour which would affect their tenancy.

"Our partners also attended addresses in Glencleland Rd where a variety of Drugs, ASB and housing tenancy warnings were issued to tenants not abiding by their agreement.

"The activity in some homes was found to be in breach of their contract with North Lanarkshire Council."

However, that was not the end of the matter as another visit to the area led to the discovery of the drugs in question last Thursday.

Superintendent Higgins said: “As a result of the success of our recent Crimestoppers campaign and partnership approach to problem solving in the area, acting on intelligence received, we attended three properties on Flaxmill Ave in position of Sheriff search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“A 50 year old male was subsequently arrested and a quantity of class A drugs were seized with an approximate street value of £7,000. Lanarkshire Community Police Officers alongside CID and Plain Clothes Offers were involved in the operation.

“The message we continue to send out to members of our local community is that we will not tolerate anyone causing harm on any of our communities across Lanarkshire.