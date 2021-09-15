Bradley

The Motherwell Times has been contacted by Katrina Glasgow whose mum Elizabeth Rae was taking Katrina’s Shih-Tzu dog Bradley out for a walk in Corrie Drive when a German Shepherd and a Siberian Husky leapt forth.

Bradley was grabbed in the jaws of one dog and Elizabeth’s attempt to save it left her bitten in both the hands and the face – injuries which required hospital treatment.

The incident, which took place after 7.30pm on Sunday, August 29, has sparked fear across the neighbourhood and raised questions about what is being done to address the issue, despite the fact that police and a North Lanarkshire Council dog warden were alerted by the family.

Katrina said: “My mother was left in a terrible state. The irony is she was only staying with us because her house is flooded, and Bradley is lucky to be alive. We have had to spend more than £2500 in bills for the vet but he is our pet and we love him so much so we had to do whatever we could to save him.

"It is an absolutely horrendous situation especially as this happened in our neighbourhood.

"Nobody has been charged in relation to this and people in this street are frightened to go anywhere near these dogs.

"The owners of they dogs are going about like nothing’s happened and we are all traumatised.”

Katrina has stated that the owners have offered to cover the cost of the vet bills but is still waiting for action to be taken more than two weeks on by the authorities.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a woman and a dog attacked by two dogs on Corrie Drive in Motherwell around 7.35pm on Sunday August 29. Enquiries were carried out and appropriate advice offered to those involved.

“The incident has been referred for further enquiry to the local dog warden service.”