Ram raid arrest made after motorcycles stolen in Motherwell - but other suspects are sought

Police have confirmed that an arrest has been made after a Motherwell business premises was ram-raided by a white Transit van – with three motorcycles stolen from within.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:17 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:07 pm

The incident happened at Rapid Motorbikes in Braidhurst Business Park overnight around 1.40am last Tuesday (September 14).

Before going to press it emerged that a 22-year-old male has been arrested and charged in relation to the alleged incident.

However enquiries are ongoing to identify another three male supects.

They are described as white Scottish with east coast accents.

Anyone with information that may assist in this enquiry please contact 101 and quote incident number 0083 of September 14.