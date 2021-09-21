The incident happened at Rapid Motorbikes in Braidhurst Business Park overnight around 1.40am last Tuesday (September 14).

Before going to press it emerged that a 22-year-old male has been arrested and charged in relation to the alleged incident.

However enquiries are ongoing to identify another three male supects.

They are described as white Scottish with east coast accents.