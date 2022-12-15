A Rangers fan who threw cones at police officers during the club's title celebrations walked free from court on Thursday (December 15)

Glasgow Sheriff

David Riley, 31, of Cumbernauld lashed out at the constables near Glasgow's George Square on May 15, 2021.

Thousands of jubilant Gers fans had gathered in and around the city centre to celebrate the club's Scottish Premiership win.

Advertisement

The team had beaten Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox Stadium after a 12.30pm kick off at their home ground.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that public order officers were told to clear the area after 8pm to avoid further trouble. However the officers found Riley to be an obstructive force in their way.

Prosecutor Alasdair Knox said: "From CCTV Riley was seen to be aggressive, challenging police to fight and gesturing towards them.

"He was seen to take two yellow traffic cones from Queen Street and threw them at the officers."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A well-publicised media campaign which included photographs of those police wanted to trace helped snare Riley who was later identified.

He pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct. Riley also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Tom Hughes ordered Riley to do 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also slapped Riley with a four-month tag.

Advertisement

This will keep him indoors between the hours of 7pm and 5am.