The incident took place around 3.30pm on Saturday October 16 near the Islamic Education Centre -and involved males round 17. They had made untoward sexual comments to the girl beforehand.

The first boy is described as around five foot 11in, with blonde/brown hair wearing a grey hoodie. The second boy is described as around five foot seven inches wearing a black hoodie. Detective Constable Emma MacFarlane said: "This was an upsetting incident for the 15-year-old girl who should have been able to walk along the road without being subjected to that."