The incident took place around 3.30pm on Saturday October 16 near the Islamic Education Centre -and involved males round 17. They had made untoward sexual comments to the girl beforehand.
The first boy is described as around five foot 11in, with blonde/brown hair wearing a grey hoodie. The second boy is described as around five foot seven inches wearing a black hoodie. Detective Constable Emma MacFarlane said: "This was an upsetting incident for the 15-year-old girl who should have been able to walk along the road without being subjected to that."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1499 of October 17.