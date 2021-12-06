Schoolgirl from Cumbernauld has gone missing and may be in Paisley

The public has been asked to get involved in the search for a missing Cumbernauld teenager who is thought to have travelled to another town in Scotland.

Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:06 pm

The alarm was raised last Thursday around 9pm (December 2) after 15-year-old Zoe King did not return to her home address.

It is thought that Zoe may be in the Renfrewshire area, specifically Paisley, where she has some connections.

Zoe is described as five foot seven inches with a slim build and shoulder-length brown hair.

This is often styled in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing grey leggings and black and white Converse sneakers with a camouflage-style cropped jumper and a black jacket.

She is also thought to be carrying a cream coloured bag.

Zoe’s family are becoming increasingly concerned and anyone with information relating to Zoe is asked to contact local officers via 101, quoting reference 3184 of December 2.