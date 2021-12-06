The alarm was raised last Thursday around 9pm (December 2) after 15-year-old Zoe King did not return to her home address.

It is thought that Zoe may be in the Renfrewshire area, specifically Paisley, where she has some connections.

Zoe is described as five foot seven inches with a slim build and shoulder-length brown hair.

This is often styled in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing grey leggings and black and white Converse sneakers with a camouflage-style cropped jumper and a black jacket.

She is also thought to be carrying a cream coloured bag.