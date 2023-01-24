Shortly before going to press, it emerged that two 13-year old Motherwell schoolgirls have been missing since Monday (January 23) and police have issued an urgent appeal for anyone who has seen them to get in touch.

The girls who are thought to be together and to be pupils of Our Lady’s High School are Niamh McElhinney and Kaitlin Douglas.

Niamh was last seen about 11.40am on and is described as five foot five in height brown long hair, brown eyes.

Advertisement

She is of slim build and wearing a black hooded jacket, black Converse shoes and carrying a black Vans bag.

Kaitlin was last seen about 11am. She is around five foot tall has, brown long hair, petite build and was wearing a Nike jacket, black top, a black skirt or leggings and Nike/Converse shoes.