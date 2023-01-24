The girls who are thought to be together and to be pupils of Our Lady’s High School are Niamh McElhinney and Kaitlin Douglas.
Niamh was last seen about 11.40am on and is described as five foot five in height brown long hair, brown eyes.
She is of slim build and wearing a black hooded jacket, black Converse shoes and carrying a black Vans bag.
Kaitlin was last seen about 11am. She is around five foot tall has, brown long hair, petite build and was wearing a Nike jacket, black top, a black skirt or leggings and Nike/Converse shoes.
Anyone who may have seen either of the girls since these times, or who has any information which may assist police enquiries, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 0297 of January 24.