Scotland-wide drink spiking fears - MSP calls for Police Scotland to act

Police Scotland has confirmed it has received a letter about a suspected increase in the number of drink spiking incidents in Glasgow and the rest of Scotland from Scottish National Party MSP, Evelyn Tweed.

Ms. Tweed sent the letter after multiple reports of drinks being allegedly spiked in one licenced premises in central Scotland over the weekend.

There were reports of other alleged attempts to spike drinks in other parts of Scotland.

In her letter to Police Scotland, the SNP MSP for Stirling described the situation as “worrying”.

“It appears on initial reports on social media that this may not be a localised issue within my constituency but an issue across Scotland,” explained the MSP.

Letter taken from local MP Evelyn Tweed’s Facebook page.

Ms. Tweed did not name the bar at the centre of the incident however a separate bar in Stirling responded quickly to put the minds of their customers at ease.

“We are aware of recent media reports of spiking incidents in bars and clubs around Scotland.

“Guest safety will always be paramount to us and we would like to reassure everyone that our front and back of house areas are fully covered with CCTV and we employ toilet attendants to oversee the parts we cannot monitor.

“We also operate each night with double the recommended SIA accredited stewards and a random search policy to ensure everyone’s safety.

“In a situation like this we would always encourage you to contact the relevant authorities if you have any concerns.”