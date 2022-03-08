The late-afternoon incident quickly drew much comment on social media in the town. This was amidst fears for the well being of two men involved in the accident as onlookers saw the scene closed off.

Motorists were also told to avoid the area until the road was cleared.

Since then police have confirmed the outcome and also revealed that they had made an arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.30pm on Saturday, 5 March, officers were called to a report of a two vehicle road crash on the A8011 at Seafar roundabout.

"We can confirm that two male drivers were taken by Ambulance to University Hospital Monklands