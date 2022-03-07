Appalled staff found the two YMCA branded Fiat 500 cars damaged on Thursday, February 24.

The two vehicles were left with damaged wing mirrors which had been ripped from the vehicles

YMCA Bellshill CEO Ann- Marie Treacy said “It’s just senseless vandalism which will cost everyone time and money to fix. Our cars are used to support young people within our local community and I urge the community to be vigilant and report any vandalism to our property.”

However this is not the first incident of its kind at the site recently.

The vandalism comes just months after one of the YMCA’s vehicles was rolled by vandals into the middle of the car park causing disruption and blocking the exit.