Sentence deferred on Cumbernauld creep who sent explicit messages to 'girl' aged 12 in paedophile hunter sting

A creep branded himself "an idiot" when he was caught sending sexually explicit messages to a paedophile hunter pretending to be a 12-year-old girl.

William McAdam has now been placed on the sex offenders' register after admitting that he attempted to communicate indecently with a child.

McAdam, of Smithyends, Cumbernauld, appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court this week.

Kevin Morrow, prosecuting, said an adult member of a child online protection group set up a fake profile on the Chat and Date site.

McAdam sent her a message on February 26 asking "Are you up for some fun?"

The 'girl' replied, saying she was getting ready for school the next day and when he asked what age she was she told him she was 12.

McAdam said that was "far too young" but he still sent her a selfie-type photograph and asked if they could continue chatting on WhatsApp.

Mr Morrow told the court: "He said 'Hi sexy' then sent her numerous explicit messages.

"This included asking if she was a virgin and encouraging her to perform a sex act.

"He also sent her an explicit image.

"His communication with the 'girl' continued on February 27 and then the decoy passed on screenshots of messages to another member of her team.

"The police were contacted and McAdam was arrested on March 5.

"At that time he said, 'why did I do it? I'm an idiot'.

Sheriff Paul Haran deferred sentence until January 24 for a criminal justice social work report.

McAdam, who had his bail continued, will also be assessed for an electronic tag as a possible alternative to a prison sentence.