Serious assault in Lanark

The police are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours of Monday.

Around 4am, a 35-year-old woman was attacked and seriously injured after three people forced their way in to a flat on North Vennel.

She sustained cuts to her body, believed to be as a result of at least one of the suspects using a bladed weapon, and was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital, where she remains for treatment. Medical staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

Detective Sergeant Derrick Lunan, of Wishaw CID, said: “The motive for this assault has still to be established, however, we believe that the suspects, for whatever reason, targeted this particular address.

“Officers have been carrying out enquiries since the attack and are keen to trace a white car seen in the area between 3.50am and 4.10am on Monday.

“If you have any information that will assist officers with their enquiries, or may be have dash cam or doorbell footage from Monday morning, then please contact officers at Wishaw CID via 101.