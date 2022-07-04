Seven arrests at Glasgow Orange marches

Police made seven arrests at the Orange marches in Glasgow at the weekend.

Police at the Orange march.

Thousands of people took part in marches across the city on Saturday, marking 322 years since the Battle of the Boyne.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: "Officers in Glasgow made a total of seven arrests and issued 12 fixed penalty notices during the Orange Order processions on Saturday, 2 July, 2022, the offences were primarily for breach of the peace and acts of anti-social behaviour.

"A proportionate policing plan was in place and we worked with a range of partners to ensure public safety and reduce disruption to the wider community.