The white and tan dog was found unconscious around 2pm by a horrified member of the public who took the took the dog to a local vet - who in turn called the charity.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Myszor said, “She was not microchipped or wearing a collar. She was suffering from chronic dermatitis and had deep, infected puncture wounds on her legs and chest consistent with dog bites. She was also very dirty, underweight and covered in blood.”

It was ju dged that the dog should be put to sleep to end her suffering.