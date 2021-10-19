Shocking act of animal cruelty sees ill-treated bulldog dumped by the side of the road at Fannyside

The Scottish SPCA has launched an investigation after a stricken female four-year-old bulldog was found cruelly dumped on Fannyside Road on Tuesday October 12

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:44 am

The white and tan dog was found unconscious around 2pm by a horrified member of the public who took the took the dog to a local vet - who in turn called the charity.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Myszor said, “She was not microchipped or wearing a collar. She was suffering from chronic dermatitis and had deep, infected puncture wounds on her legs and chest consistent with dog bites. She was also very dirty, underweight and covered in blood.”

It was ju dged that the dog should be put to sleep to end her suffering.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the animal helpline on 03000 999 999.