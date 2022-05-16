Police have confirmed there were ‘no serious incidents’, as Celtic fans celebrated their Scottish Premiership title win in Glasgow city centre.

A sea of green and white took over Glasgow Cross on Saturday, following Celtic’s 6-0 hammering of Motherwell, as fans enjoyed the occasion.

Police Scotland said that six arrests were made, but said there were “no serious incidents”.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow Division, said: "Police Scotland is a human rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“This afternoon thousands of Celtic supporters gathered in the area of Glasgow Cross to celebrate their team’s achievement. A proportionate policing plan was in place which facilitated the gathering, prioritised public safety and sought to minimise disruption to businesses and communities.

“While there was an unacceptable level of anti-social behaviour and littering there were no serious incidents or disorder.