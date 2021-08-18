Officers would be particularly keen to speak to residents of Murray Avenue have footage captured on a doorbell camera between the hours of 1am and 2.30am on Monday, August 16.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 0569. Meanwhile residents are being asked to keep their doors locked even if they are in the house.Separately, police confirmed that a 20-year-old male was arrested following a disturbance at Tesco Extra at 11pm on Thursday, August 12