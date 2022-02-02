Scott Linton, a soldier with the Royal Regiment of Scotland at the High Court in Glasgow where he pled guilty to attempted murder, he was on a weekend pass at home in Cumbernauld when after a night out he attacked a man who was a stranger to him outside his house, he stamped on his head and left him for dead, he faces jail when he is next uo

Scott Linton, 23, had been returning from a family party when he pounced on Steven McAllister in a lane on March 14, 2020

The lance corporal - who serves with the Royal Regiment of Scotland 5 Scots - punched, kicked and stamped on the 47 year-old leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood. The victim ended up in hospital for 12 days after the motiveless attack.

And the beating was so severe the tread of Linton's trainer was still imprinted on his head.

Father-of-two Linton - who has been in the army for almost eight years and whose address was given as Redford Barracks - pled guilty to an attempted murder charge as he appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

His QC said the crime was "entirely out of character" for the first offender.

The court heard how Linton was dropped off home separately after leaving the bash. Prosecutor Michael Macintosh said instead of heading to the front door, Linton walked down a nearby lane. It was there he met Mr McAllister, who was not known to him. He then mounted the vicious random attack after shouting: “Who the F*** are you?”

The soldier was held by police shortly after the incident.

Judge Lady Scott deferred sentencing until March 11 in Inverness for reports.