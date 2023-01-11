Young drivers between 17 and 25 are being given the opportunity to attend a free safety awareness course that is being held at Stranraer Fire Station on Thursday, January 26.

The event, which runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm will feature car safety checks, interactive demonstrations and will pinpoint several key areas which threaten the safety of young drivers on Galloway’s road network.

These include driving at night, speeding, driving under the influence, distractions behind the wheel and the risks of not wearing a seat belt.

This is thought to be particularly relevant as police have noted that those in the 17 to 24 age group are the least likely to belt up.