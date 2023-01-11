The event, which runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm will feature car safety checks, interactive demonstrations and will pinpoint several key areas which threaten the safety of young drivers on Galloway’s road network.
These include driving at night, speeding, driving under the influence, distractions behind the wheel and the risks of not wearing a seat belt.
This is thought to be particularly relevant as police have noted that those in the 17 to 24 age group are the least likely to belt up.
The event has been organised by the police, fire and ambulance services -who will be distributing free car accesories to participants.