Police were called in around 5.30pm on Saturday, April 30 after the man's conduct gave grounds for concern in the town's Motherwell Road.

Another arrest was made hours later in Motherwell after CCTV caught a burglary on camera in Bellshill Road at 9pm.A 23-year-old male has been arrested and charged.

Meanwhile NHS Lanarkshire has reacted to the fact that a man was arrested after assaulting a police officer in the grounds of Wishaw University Hospital on Sunday April I following an incident in Motherwell's North Orchard Street, as we reported last week.