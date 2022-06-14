Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before we went to press , Carole Ann White, 39 from Uddingston was sentenced at Airdrie Sheriff Court. She was found guilty of sexual offences on Thursday April 28 2022.

Detective Inspector David Lamont said: "Carole Ann White is now facing the consequences of her predatory behaviour. She was a teacher, and in a position of trust, at the time she carried out these offences.

"Her victims showed tremendous courage in making sure she was held accountable for her appalling actions.

"I hope this sentence provides a sense of closure for her victims and sends a clear message that all reports of sexual abuse will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland.