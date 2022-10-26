Mark Kerr

The now 26-year claimed that he confronted Mark Kerr, 40, near a petrol station in Croy on February 20, 2015. He stated that he planned the encounter moments after Kerr, now of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, attacked him while in his bed.

Court papers claim Kerr first attacked him between the ages of 14 and 16 from December 2010 to August 2012 in a wooded area in Croy. It is stated he groped and made him perform sex acts on each other. Further charges allege Kerr attempted to rape the boy while he was asleep in February 2015 at his Croy home.

A trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard that the man came out as gay at 15 and Kerr was initially a “mentor” for him. The man claimed he "pursued" Kerr for a relationship but was initially refused due to his age. The witness stated a relationship started and sexual contact between the pair first took place at a disused quarry in Croy. Prosecutor Michael MacIntosh asked if this took place while he was still aged 15. The witness replied: "Yes."

Jurors were told by the man that he recalled a later incident while aged 18 after falling asleep at Kerr's home in February 2015. He stated that he felt Kerr on the bed beside him. Mr MacIntosh asked how the witness knew it was Kerr. He replied: "Mr Kerr is a fairly big man and the other person that was in his house was not of equal size."

The man claimed that Kerr went round the other side of the bed and rolled him from one side to another. He added: "I froze, once I understood what was happening...my body didn't allow me to do anything." Mr MacIntosh asked if the man indicated that he wanted this to happen. He replied: "I was sleeping and I couldn't identify that I wanted this to happen."

The man claimed that he left the house shortly after to go home where he put his clothes in a bag before grabbing a knife. He stated: "I wanted to pull it out on him...I never wanted to harm anyone in such a way." Mr MacIntosh asked what the plan was. He replied: "I didn't have a plan. The intention was to pull it out and tell him to phone the police on himself."

The man told the jury the pair attended a function that night in Kirkintilloch. He claimed he did not get the chance to pull out the knife and waited until later while walking to a petrol station in Croy.

The man said: "I told him to phone the police and he asked why and I said that he knew why."

He claimed Kerr said he had a low battery so he called the police himself. The man stated he was alone with a female officer who said what happened to him is what her husband did to her. He claimed he was told it was "absolutely fine”. The man stated he felt silly and withdrew the allegation. He later pled guilty to brandishing the knife.