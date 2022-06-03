Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who was in fact expecting a delivery received a message claiming to be from Evri. It asked her to click on a link to pay a shipping fee of £1.45 and that failure to do so would result in the parcel being returned to the sender.

She was asked to provide her bank details. Then a follow up call from another scammer who claimed to be from her bank's fraud department. It stated there had been suspicious activity on her account.It was at this point she was convinced to transfer the high value sum to a new 'safe' account.