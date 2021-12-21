The incident occured at Gresham View on Sunday (December 19) when a conman turned up and offered to undertake roofing. However police were called in when the householder later saw that ladders were gone. Police are now trying to find out if he visited anyone else and anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1576.
Meanwhile another theft saw a White BMW Series 3 stolen from a lay-by near Holytown Cemetery. The vehicle which may have a smashed window was taken at some point overnight between Wednesday and 5pm on Friday. Anyone who has information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2751.