Thieves smash into ATM machine at Milngavie filling station

Police

Two people dressed in dark clothing targeted the machine at the BP filling station on Glasgow Road, near to Dougalston Avenue.

The machine was damaged and access gained to the contents sometime between midnight and 12.20am on Wednesday, November 24.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the quantity of cash stolen but it is estimated to be in five figures.

Enquiries so far suggest a green van was used to break open the ATM before the contents were removed. This van has since been recovered in the local area.

Detective Inspector Ross Jamieson said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.