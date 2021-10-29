The incident occured in Eastfield Road on Saturday, October 16 around 3.30pm when two males -one of whom was nearly six foot tall – grabbed the girl from behind after making sexual comments towards her. They they ran off towards Tesco Both boys were wearing hoodies – and one male who was in black was around five foot seven inches had his hood up. The taller male had brown/blonde hair and was wearing a grey hoodie.
The girl found the courage to recount her ordeal to police who want to speak to anyone who could shed light on the identity of the males.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.