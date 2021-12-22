Three men charged in connection with drugs and serious organised crime offences

Three men have been arrested and charged following searches at properties in and around Glasgow.

Our officers arrested the three men, aged 23, 39 and 42, following searches of properties yesterday in Clydebank, Bearsden, Glasgow and Erskine.

They have been charged in connection drugs and serious organised crime offences.

Controlled drugs and a quantity of cash were also seized during the searches – which were part of an ongoing enquiry.

Detective Superintendent Alan Sommerville said: “Tackling serious and organised criminality is a priority for Police Scotland. Our officers remain absolutely committed to disrupting the activities of criminals and making the country a hostile environment for them to operate.”