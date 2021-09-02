Three men charged in connection with ‘racially aggravated offences’ in Glasgow

Three men have been charged in connection with racially aggravated offences in Glasgow

Three men have now been charged.

It comes after Police Scotland launched an investigation into what it described as ‘anti-Irish’ singing in the city on Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow Police Division, said: “We have made the first of what I expect to be numerous arrests following the disgraceful racial conduct shown by a minority of Rangers supporters who were making their way to Ibrox stadium on Sunday, 29 August.

“Three men, aged 24, 21 and 19 years old, were arrested and charged last night, Wednesday, 1 September, in connection with racially aggravated offences towards a member of the public and for the singing of racist material.