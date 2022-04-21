Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart Currie turned violent when the female employee refused to exchange his purchase for a cola. Hamilton Sheriff Court heard he forced entry to the garage, made the 46-year-old woman open a till and fled with £437.

Currie, 24, was jailed for 18 months and will be under supervision for nine months on his release. He admitted assault and robbery at the Jet garage in Hamilton Road on December 2 last year.

Jennifer McCabe, prosecuting, said Currie bought a soft drink from a serving hatch at the garage at 2am, but was 14p short. He left but soon returned and asked for a cola instead. This was denied and his demand for a refund was also refused.

Ms McCabe told the court: "The assistant went back to her office but then heard a bang and saw the accused was now within the garage. He was holding a meat cleaver and was walking towards her. Currie demanded money and initially she refused. Then, out of fear, she opened the till and the accused took money from it before making off. A member of the public arrived in the garage forecourt and saw she was in a high state of distress."