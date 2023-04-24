Register
Tragedy in Uddingston after death of Bellshill Academy pupil

Police have confirmed the sad news that a 15-year-old schoolgirl has been found dead in Uddingston.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST

The schoolgirl's body was discovered by police at roughly 8.30am on Saturday, April 22, near Union Way.

Authorities say there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report is being prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

It has since been confirmed that the teenager was Taylor Malcolm who was a pupil at Bellshill Academy, in news that has sent shockwaves across the campus.

Jodie McGraw, Head Teacher of Bellshill Academy, said: “Taylor was a much-loved pupil and we are devastated at this news.

"Our thoughts are with her friends and family and we will provide pupils with our full support including psychological services if required.”