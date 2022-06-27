However charges also include a number of fuel thefts, which police had been warning the public about.The three men, aged 23, 26 and 27 were expected to have appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court by time of goint to press.

And the input of witnesses would appeared to have helped officers make the arrests in question.Detective Inspector Laura Sands, from Lanarkshire CID, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with these enquiries.“At this time, we’d also want to remind the community to take care to secure your vehicles at all times and ensure that any valuables are kept out of sight, to deter any opportunistic thieves who may be in the area.”