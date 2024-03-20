The Elizabeth Emblem, which is conferred by His Majesty The King, is a national form of recognition awarded to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters, and many other public servants.

And it has very special significance to two families in Lanarkshire.

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley has welcomed its creation.

In Lanarkshire, campaigns recognised the bravery of detective sergeant Ross Hunt and constable George Taylor who were both killed in the line of duty.

Constable Taylor, from Carstairs Junction, was just 27 in 1976 when he was murdered by Robert Mone and Thomas McCulloch who had escaped from the State Hospital.

In 1983, DS Hunt was murdered in Larkhall while trying to arrest Hugh Murray Jr who was suspected of stabbing two men.

Despite efforts by both families, neither man had been officially recognised for their bravery by the UK Government with Secretary of State for Scotland Alistair Jack denying the most recent attempts in 2021.

In October 2023, both men were posthumously awarded the Brave@Heart Award by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Commenting, MP Angela Crawley said: “While the families’ grief will never subside, this new award will go some way towards acknowledging their bravery and remembering their sacrifices.

“The cases of PC Taylor and DS Hunt are both horrific and tragic so it is right that these men, who put their lives on the line to protect the public, are recognised.

“It is thanks to the families for their campaigning for recognition that the Elizabeth Emblem exists and this will ensure no other public servant who loses their life in the line of duty goes unrecognised.”

Adrian Hunt, the son of Detective Sergeant Ross Hunt on behalf of the family said: "Ross was 56 years of age and three months from completing 30 years of Police service. He had been given a 6 month extension, due to age in those days and was into the second part of this when he was murdered.

"Management and the powers that be chose not to acknowledge Ross' sacrifice at the time ( I had first hand experience of this) and despite repeated efforts by our family over the years no recognition was forthcoming.

"We, as a family, are grateful to HM The King for approving the Elizabeth Emblem but our campaign continues to have Ross personally recognised in line with other Police Officers who were previously given Posthumous awards and rightly so."

