Two men and woman taken to hospital after assault outside Maryhill restaurant

Police are appealing for information after two men and a woman were assaulted outside a Maryhill restaurant.

The incident happened at around 9.15pm on Sunday, May 1, when two men and a woman were seriously injured when they were assaulted outside a restaurant on Maryhill Road, near the junction with Glencloy Street.

The trio were all taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment - the men aged, 21 and 51, sustained serious head injuries, while the 52-year-old woman had a head injury.

Detective Constable Iain Cooper said: “Three people were seriously injured and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.

“The area would have been busy at the time with restaurants and takeaways open so I urge anyone with information that could assist with our investigation to come forward.