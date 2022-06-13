Two men charged after cannabis cultivation found near Glasgow

Two men have been charged after police discovered a cannabis cultivation.

The two men have been charged.

The pair, aged 41 and 33, have been arrested and charged after a cannabis cultivation was discovered in Neilston.

Officers made the discovery in Station Road at around 3.30pm on Saturday, where they recovered around 500 plants with a potential street value of £300,000.

The two men are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison of CID said : “The recovery of these drugs sends out a clear message that we are committed to disrupting the supply and production of drugs in our local communities.

“I would urge if anyone has any information or is concerned about drugs within their area, please get in contact with officers.