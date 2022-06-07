Two men jailed for abduction and robbery in Glasgow

Two men have been jailed for abduction and robbery incidents across Scotland, including Glasgow.

Patrick Mooney (41) was sentenced to 10 years, and Patrick Keenan (23) to nine years at the High Court in Paisley today.

The pair broke into houses in Chryston, Glasgow and East Calder in February 2021 and carried out the attacks.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Edinburgh Division CID, said: “Abduction and robberies within someone’s home are very intrusive crimes. Patrick Mooney and Patrick Keenan targeted their victims, planned their attacks and had no regard for the impact that these crimes have on the victim and their families.

"We carried out extensive investigations with our colleagues from across the country to ensure these two men were apprehended.