Two men jailed for abduction and robbery in Glasgow

The two men have been jailed.
Patrick Mooney (41) was sentenced to 10 years, and Patrick Keenan (23) to nine years at the High Court in Paisley today.
The pair broke into houses in Chryston, Glasgow and East Calder in February 2021 and carried out the attacks.
Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Edinburgh Division CID, said: “Abduction and robberies within someone’s home are very intrusive crimes. Patrick Mooney and Patrick Keenan targeted their victims, planned their attacks and had no regard for the impact that these crimes have on the victim and their families.
"We carried out extensive investigations with our colleagues from across the country to ensure these two men were apprehended.
"Thankfully crimes of this violent nature are not a common occurrence and this was a great example of the positive relationship we have with the public who provided important information which assisted our enquiries. Hopefully they will take comfort from this sentencing today.”