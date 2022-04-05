Two teenage girls assaulted in Kelvingrove Park - police appealing for information

Police are appealing for information after two teenage girls were assaulted in Kelvingrove Park.

The girls, aged 17 and 18, were assaulted by a group of youths at around 9pm on Monday at the skate park, and were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the incident.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald, of Glasgow North West CID, said: “One of the victims has sustained serious injuries as a result of this unprovoked incident, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to please get in touch.

“The area where the victims were assaulted is typically busy with members of the public. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have witnessed the assault, or seen any of the people involved.