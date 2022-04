Two teenage males have been arrested and charged after an assault in Kelvingrove Park.

Two female teens (17 and 18) were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after being assaulted in the skate park at around 9pm on Monday.

The two males, aged 18 and 16, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.