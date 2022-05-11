Two women left ‘shaken up’ after man approached them in Glasgow’s Southside

Police are appealing for information after two women were left ‘shaken up’ after being approached by a man in Glasgow’s Southside.

Police are seeking information to help identify the man.

The first incident took place around 6pm on Wednesday, April 27, when a 23-year-old was approached by the suspect on a path near the Couper Institute on Clarkston Road.

The second incident took place at the same area at 8pm, when the same man approached a 19-year-old woman.

Constable Sara Baird at Pollok Police Office said: “The women were not injured during these incidents but they were shaken up by them. Since they were reported, we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the man responsible and have been following a number of lines of enquiry, however he has not yet been traced and I would now appeal to anyone with information on his identification or any witnesses to contact us.

“He is described as white, aged between 25 to 30s with dark, greying short hair. He was wearing a black jacket and back top with dark-coloured jeans and trainers. He also wore black, thin-rimmed glasses.”