Union Street closed by police after report of man being assaulted

Police have closed down part of Union Street following reports of a man being assaulted.

Police Scotland closed down Union Street in Glasgow city centre this morning, between Gordon Street and Argyle Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30 am on Thursday, 30 June, 2022, police were called to a report that a man had been assaulted on Union Street, Glasgow.

“Officers and emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are continuing.”

The street is closed to traffic and pedestrians with diversions put in place.

It is expected that access to the area will be restricted for some time.

First Glasgow has been forced to make changes to its usual bus routes because of the incident.

McGill’s Buses has also made changes.

Glasgow Central posted that the the Union Street entrance is closed and has asked people to use the Argyle Street, Hope Street and Gordon Street entrances for now.

It posted: “Incident on Union Street. Services 2, 3, 4, 4A, 10, 7, 75, 6A, 9, 9A, 18, 21, 38, 38A, 38B, 38C, 57, 57A, 60, 60A, 61, 240, 255, 263, 263 & X8 Diverted via Renfield St right St Vincent St, left Wellington St, left Argyle St then normal route.”