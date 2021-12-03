Vandals target cars in Lenzie

Police

Wing mirrors have been damaged, car windows smashed and paintwork scratched.

The vandals have targeted vehicles in the Craigenbay area, Woodside Avenue and Millersneuk Drive.

One resident posted on social media: “Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

Meanwhile, East Dunbartonshire Police have launched their festive action plan.

Officers have been speaking to staff and shoppers in businesses around the area, including Strathkelvin Retail Park at Bishopbriggs.