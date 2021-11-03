By Clare Grant

Details of the swoop, which took place several weeks ago, have just emerged after North Lanarkshire Council’s Trading Standards team went public on the process which led to the offending items being taken away. They have declined to name the business in question.

Test purchases were made amidst allegations that children were buying them and some of the products were judged to fall short of rigorous safety standards. The items are not permitted to contain more than two millilitres of liquid – which represents around 600 ‘puffs’ – but some were found to generate more than 1500 of them.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nor did the products comply with legal requirements on labelling, included information, warning size and import details.

Paul Bannister, Protective Services Manager, confirmed: “Our exercise has successfully removed a number of nicotine vapour products from sale, due to safety concerns. However I would ask parents to be alert to the risks of young people using them. Remember, it is unlawful for nicotine vapour products to be supplied to under-18s.