Hamilton Sheriff

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard that the first offender had "taken the wrong path" during lockdown and ended up in trouble.

McGurk, 24, admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and cocaine at his home in Cedar Drive on September 7, 2020.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs on that day.

Chloe O'Hara, prosecuting, told Hamilton Sheriff Court that a CCTV operator saw a car being driven erratically and hitting a traffic sign at 2am.

Police were alerted and officers observed McGurk pull into his driveway a short time after the footage was viewed.

The officers approached the suspect and they saw that the pupils of his eyes were dilated and he appeared to be under the influence.

A search was mounted and bags of white powder and cash were recovered from the vehicle.

Ms O'Hara said: "McGurk was taken to Coatbridge police station.

“He said he was addicted to cocaine and 'punted' it to fund his habit.

"He said there were more drugs in his house and he knew he was caught."

As well as cocaine and ecstasy, officers seized £4,229 in cash.

Defence agent John Paul Gallacher said his client had no objection to the fact that the money was confiscated.

It then emerged that McGurk would not be going to jail.

After studying a criminal justice social work report, Sheriff Thomas Millar said he was willing to impose a community payback order instead of a prison sentence.

The sheriff told McGurk: "It appears you have taken the wrong path during the difficult times we have had."

McGurk will be under supervision for 12 months and must complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.

He will also be electronically tagged for six months, meaning he can't leave his home between 9pm and 6am each day. The sheriff banned him from driving for 12 months.