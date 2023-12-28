Two men who were knocked unconscious when violence flared in a Bellshill street are to get compensation from their attackers.

Jamie McGuigan, 31, of Main Street, Bellshill, admitted assaulting Irvine Boyle while Stephen McElroy, 34, of the town's New View Place, admitted attacking Colin Gavin.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard trouble broke out in the town's Hamilton Road on July 24, 2021.

Aga Mathieson, prosecuting, said the assault victims were work colleagues who didn't know the other men.

They started arguing in the street and then a fight broke out.

However, McGuigan and McElroy took things too far as they punched and kicked the other men repeatedly.

Ms Mathieson told the court: "Both men lost consciousness for a period of time. Members of the public intervened to separate the parties.

"Mr Boyle had a broken nose and bruising. Mr Gavin also had bruising and was x-rayed regarding an injury to his cheekbone, but there was no fracture."

Brian Fitzpatrick, defending McGuigan, said the attack happened after his client's fiancee was shoved to the ground.

The lawyer said McGuigan also sustained injuries and needed hospital treatment.

Eddie Kelly, representing McElroy, said he wasn't present when the trouble started. He went to help after a phone call from McGuigan's "hysterical" fiancee.

Mr Kelly added: "He can be seen on CCTV running up the street to where this was taking place."

After studying background reports, Sheriff Colin Dunipace told the accused he was willing to impose an alternative to prison.

McGuigan and McElroy were each ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid community work and pay £500 to the victims.