William Duncan: Man arrested and charged in connection with death of Glasgow man

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of William Duncan in Glasgow.

Police Scotland has confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man in Glasgow.

William Duncan's body was found around 11am on Thursday, February 3, in Glenalmond Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team, said: “I would like thank the local community for their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”