William Duncan: Man arrested and charged in connection with death of Glasgow man

Police have arrested and charged a man.
Police Scotland has confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man in Glasgow.
William Duncan's body was found around 11am on Thursday, February 3, in Glenalmond Street.
Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team, said: “I would like thank the local community for their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”
The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.