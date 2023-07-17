Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman died three weeks after a road crash.

Around 3.05 pm on Thursday, June 15, police attended a road crash involving a Ford Mondeo Titanium and a red Peugeot 108 at the Condorrat Ring Road, Cumbernauld.

The driver of the red Peugeot, 77-year-old Margaret Allan, was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she later died on Thursday, 6 July 2023. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 10-year-old male passenger in the Peugeot car was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital Monklands from where he has since been discharged. The 29-year-old driver of the Ford Mondeo was not injured. He has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Road Policing Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died following this incident. We know from enquiries so far that the road was busy at the time and a lot of people will have witnessed the crash. I would urge anyone with information or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to get in touch with us."