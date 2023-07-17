Register
Witnesses sought following fatal road crash in Cumbernauld

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman died three weeks after a road crash.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST

Around 3.05 pm on Thursday, June 15, police attended a road crash involving a Ford Mondeo Titanium and a red Peugeot 108 at the Condorrat Ring Road, Cumbernauld.

The driver of the red Peugeot, 77-year-old Margaret Allan, was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she later died on Thursday, 6 July 2023. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 10-year-old male passenger in the Peugeot car was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital Monklands from where he has since been discharged. The 29-year-old driver of the Ford Mondeo was not injured. He has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A woman has died following a road crash three weeks ago. Pic: ContributedA woman has died following a road crash three weeks ago. Pic: Contributed
A woman has died following a road crash three weeks ago. Pic: Contributed

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Road Policing Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died following this incident. We know from enquiries so far that the road was busy at the time and a lot of people will have witnessed the crash. I would urge anyone with information or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 2556 of June 15.